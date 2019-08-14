|
Robert C. Hipskind
March 15, 1943-August 10, 2019
LAKEVILLE - Robert C. Hipskind, 76, of Lakeville passed away Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Center for Hospice in South Bend. He was born March 15, 1943 in Niles, Mich. to the late Robert G. and Oneta Mae (Collins) Hipskind. Rob grew up in Wabash and moved to the South Bend area in 1969 after his military service.
Rob is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Anthony) Mull; two sons, Brian Hipskind and Collin (Christina Bolinger) Hipskind; and one son-in-law, Miguel Oviedo; fourteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jayne (John) Flynn and Judie (Steve) Frazier; brother, Ronald (Debbi) Hipskind; special friend, Bonnie Kelley; former wife and friend, Kathryn Hipskind; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded by his parents and one daughter, Melinda Oviedo.
Rob served in the United States Coast Guard and went on to become an independent insurance agent and owner of Bell-Hipskind Insurance agency in Plymouth. He also worked for WNDU for 32 years as a broadcast engineer maintaining transmitters, and was an avid, lifelong Notre Dame fan. He also was a devoted Cubs fan. He was part owner of K&H Satellite and was involved in many entrepreneurial endeavors. He was a member of the Lakeville and LaPaz Lions Clubs, and he received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, a high honor. He was very involved in service to his community.
Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home at the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan St, Lakeville, on Friday, Aug. 16 from 4-8 p.m.
Following a brief viewing at 11a.m., a funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 12 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 63568 US-31, South Bend. A private family burial will take place at a later date at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Rob may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 63568 US-31, South Bend, Ind. 46614.
Published in The Pilot News on Aug. 13, 2019