Robert J. Beadin
September 24, 1981 - October 6, 2019
PLYMOUTH - Robert J. Beadin, 38, passed away Oct. 6, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 24, 1981 in Mishawaka.
On June 23, 2006 in Mishawaka he married Stacey High; she survives along his parents, Nanette (Todd) Wesley, Robert (Betty) Beadin, five children, Briana, Jamie, Cassidy, Jennifer, Nathan, two siblings, Megan Beadin and Dion Beadin. Also surviving are paternal grandparents, Len (Linda) Williams, maternal grandmother, Joan Torrence and numerous other family members.
Robert worked at R & L Trucking for over 13 years. He enjoyed woodworking, yardwork, Legos, drawing and bon fires. He loved celebrating Christmas and would deck the whole outside of the house to celebrate the season. Most dear to his heart was his family who will cherish his memory forever.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at his home at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to the family to help offset expenses.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 9, 2019