Robert L. McKinney Jr.

September 15, 1959 to June 7, 2019



Robert L. McKinney, Jr. passed away June 7, due to several medical issues over the last few years. May he rest in peace in the comfort of the Lord. Robert was born in Chicago, to Robert Sr. and Delima Mae McKinney.

Robert worked for many years in the mental health field, and also worked in the roofing business. He loved the outdoors, taking every chance to be outside. Whether that be watching a lightning storm, driving the countryside or fishing. Robert was a mental health technician at Michiana Behavioral Health for the last 15 years and has touched many lives.

Surviving Robert; sons Bobby McKinney of Ft. Wayne, Brandon McKinney of Logansport; daughter, Heather (Darian) Girard of Lafayette; brother, Mike McKinney of Logansport; sister Nancy of Texas; grandchildren; Hannah, Braydon, Hudson, Landon, Noah and Alyssa; nephew and niece; Mikey and Jennifer; dear friends, Shelly White of Plymouth, Brandi Richard of Rochester and Donny Huddleston of Logansport; Robert is preceded in passing by his parents.

According to Robert's wishes there are no services at this time. A celebration of life to be determined at a later date.

Published in The Pilot News on June 15, 2019