1/1
Robert L. Smith
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Smith
May 30, 1940 – August 20, 2020

Robert L. Smith passed away Aug. 20. He was born May 30, 1940 in Bremen, to Henry and Flora (Lock) Smith.
Robert married Joyce Lolmaugh on Jan. 8, 1965. Robert loved building race cars and racing with his best friend Larry Weil. He never met a stranger.
Robert worked at AM General for 35 years and retired from there.
Robert is survived by his wife Joyce Smith of 55 years; son Rick (Christine) Smith; and daughter Rhonda Smith, all of Plymouth. Grandchildren Chasity Smith, Jacob Smith, Justin Smith, all of Plymouth. Brothers Herman Smith of Waipahu, Hawaii; and George Smith of Plymouth. Sisters Joann Guild of Kailua, Hawaii and Clara Mae Piper of Bremen. And numerous nieces and nephews who will miss him. Friend Richie Wilson who gave him a lot of support and sister-in-law's Sherry Weil and Marlene Bunton who was part of his caregiver team who he thought a lot of and was thankful for.
Robert was preceded in death by a daughter Sandy Smith, his parents, and a brother Carl Smith.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mishler Funeral Home
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
(574) 546-2861
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mishler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved