Robert L. Smith
May 30, 1940 – August 20, 2020
Robert L. Smith passed away Aug. 20. He was born May 30, 1940 in Bremen, to Henry and Flora (Lock) Smith.
Robert married Joyce Lolmaugh on Jan. 8, 1965. Robert loved building race cars and racing with his best friend Larry Weil. He never met a stranger.
Robert worked at AM General for 35 years and retired from there.
Robert is survived by his wife Joyce Smith of 55 years; son Rick (Christine) Smith; and daughter Rhonda Smith, all of Plymouth. Grandchildren Chasity Smith, Jacob Smith, Justin Smith, all of Plymouth. Brothers Herman Smith of Waipahu, Hawaii; and George Smith of Plymouth. Sisters Joann Guild of Kailua, Hawaii and Clara Mae Piper of Bremen. And numerous nieces and nephews who will miss him. Friend Richie Wilson who gave him a lot of support and sister-in-law's Sherry Weil and Marlene Bunton who was part of his caregiver team who he thought a lot of and was thankful for.
Robert was preceded in death by a daughter Sandy Smith, his parents, and a brother Carl Smith.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
