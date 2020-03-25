|
|
Rev. Robert L. Beyler
August 23, 1932 – March 24, 2020
Rev. Robert Leland Beyler, 87, residing in South Bend, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 24, after suffering a stroke the day before. He was born Aug. 23, 1932 in Bremen, the son of the late Raymond Royal and Bessie Viola (Abbhiel) Beyler, and has lived in the Bremen-South Bend area most of his life.
On June 11, 1955 in Zion, Ill., he was married to the love of his life, Lorranie "Peggy" A. Bicket. They have enjoyed nearly 65 years together. Along with Peggy, he is survived by three daughters, Barbara (Steve) Kouba of Carlsbad, N.M.; Bev (Tim) Wagnerowski of Elkhart; and Brenda (Jason) Dunn of Plano, Texas; and two sons Bruce (Michelle) Beyler of Elkhart; and Brian (Shari) Beyler of Eureka Springs, Ark. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren, along with his brother, Merland (Marica) Beyler of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by a brother Don Beyler.
Bob began his career as Pastor of a small church in North Carolina for one year while he was a senior at Bob Jones University. He then worked as Club Director for Jr. High with Youth for Christ in Kansas City, Kan., worked with Mississippi Valley Youth for Christ in Moline, Ill.; and later as Executive Director at Rockford Land Youth for Christ in Rockford, Ill. He then worked in Evangelistic ministry with Torrey Johnson who was the founder of Youth for Christ. From 1972-1982 he served as Associate Pastor at Sunrise Chapel in Plymouth. But most importantly, he worked at Bethel College in Mishawaka for 29 years, from 1968-1997. He served as Director of Financial Aid, Director of Admissions, worked in Fundraising and Development, and finished as Director of the Adult Education Program for 8 years. He and Peggy have been faithful members of Gospel Center Missionary Church, and helped to start the "Young at Heart" Seniors ministry at the church. He was also a member of the Mishawaka Lions Club.
A private gathering for family will take place, and he will be laid to rest at Bremen Cemetery, Bremen. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Gospel Center Church, and an announcement will be published in the newspaper. The Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy on behalf of Rev. Beyler may be offered to Bethel University, 1001 Bethel Circle, Mishawaka, Ind. 46545, Gospel Center Missionary Church, 930 South 30th St., South Bend, Ind. 46615, or to Jesus Film Harvest Partners, 15055 W. 116th St., Olathe, Kan. 66062.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 26, 2020