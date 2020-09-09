Robert Linwood Libby
March 25, 1925 - September 2, 2020
Robert Linwood Libby, 95, of Zionsville, passed away Sept. 2. Robert was born on March 25, 1925 to the late Philip and Celia (LaMont) Libby in Hiram, Maine and grew up in Westbrook, Maine.
He was a war time Veteran of the Navy, serving in WWII and the South Pacific. After his discharge, he attended DeVry Institute in Chicago. That was the beginning of a lifelong love of the Cubs.
After graduating from DeVry, he married Elizabeth Ann High on Sept. 29, 1950 and they settled in Plymouth. He worked as an Electronics Technician for Meck Corporation and then Bendix Corporation, where he retired. Robert also worked at Marshall County Beverage for a period of time.
Robert will always be remembered for his great sense of humor. Everybody he knew was given a nickname, and he loved meeting and talking to people. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Plymouth before moving to the Hearth in Zionsville.
Robert is survived by his children; Kathryn Libby Parcell, Jennifer Libby Maddox (Jay), Mary Elizabeth "Betsy" Walker (Steve), and Robert Jeffrey Libby (Vicky); eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth (High) Libby; sister, Jeanette Daly; and grandson, Andrew Maddox.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
