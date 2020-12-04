1/1
Robert S. Ames Sr.
1945 - 2020
Robert S. Ames Sr.
March 29, 1945 - November 2, 2020

Robert S. Ames Sr., 75, of Plymouth Passed away in his home Wednesday, Nov. 2, with his family at his side.
Robert was born March 29, 1945, at Plymouth, the son of Edgar and Helen Rettinger Ames. He has been a resident of Bremen, Lake of the Woods, Indianapolis and Plymouth. He was graduate of Bremen High School in 1964 and had attended Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren. He enjoyed tractors, farming operations, cars and was a retired truck driver.
Those who will miss him are his son Robert Ames Jr., and girlfriend Karina of Plymouth and his mother Mona Ames of Plymouth. Also there are two sisters Eileen (Don) Morrison of Plymouth and Joy Lauderman of Bremen. His nieces who helped care for him Sharon Heist & Patrica McQuestin. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Don Ames.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Bourbon. In keeping with current Covid19 regulations masks will be required as well as being mindful of social distancing.
Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in arranging the services for the family.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at: www.deatonclemensfh.com

Published in The Pilot News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
