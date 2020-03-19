|
Robert Williams
October 4, 1964 - March 13, 2020
Robert "Bobby" Williams (55) passed away on March 13, at 3:55 p.m. at home.
Robert, son of Lawrence and Charlene (Hale) Williams, was born on Oct. 4, 1964, in Valparaiso, and was a lifelong resident of Plymouth. He worked as a dock hand at A.K. Industries in Plymouth for 15 years. During his free time, he enjoyed all animals, especially horses, cats and dogs. Robert loved life, his family, and was very close to his nieces and nephews.
Robert is survived by sisters Mickie (Peter) Dutcher of Culver, Cheryl (Ronald) Beatty of Plymouth, Bea (Greg) Hartman of Argos, Betty Williams of Rochester, and brother Jimmie (Tina) Williams of Plymouth. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Michael, Larry and Patrick Williams.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Robert's family.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Burial will be held at the New Oak Hill Cemetery, next to his mother.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 18, 2020