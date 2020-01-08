|
Robin Elaine Brunk
December 18, 1964 - January 5, 2019
Robin Elaine Brunk, age 55, of Warsaw, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5 in Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne with her family at her side.
Robin was born the daughter of Verlen E. and May Ann (White) Bules, Dec. 18, 1964, at Bremen.
Robin has been a long time resident of the area and a graduate of Triton High School, class of 1983. She was employed at DePuy Synthes of Warsaw as a contract administrator. In her free time she enjoyed knitting and crocheting since the age of 10, traveling and music.
On Dec. 27, 1983, Robin married the love of her life Richy Brunk who survives along with her daughter Katherine (Joshua) Brunk Meade of Ft. Wayne her son Nicholas Brunk of Bloomington and a grandchild Silas. Also to cherish her memory is her mother, Mary Ann Bules of Etna Green and her two sisters: Melody Morris of Warsaw and June Bules of Plymouth.
She was preceded in death by her father Verlen, Sept. 29, 2011.
The family has chosen not to have any services at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kosciusko County Animal Welfare League, 1048 S 325 E, Pierceton, Ind. 46562 or an animal shelter of your choosing.
Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in assisting Robin's family with arrangements.
Published in The Pilot News on Jan. 9, 2020