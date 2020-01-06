Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
601 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
(574) 784-3119
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
601 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
601 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
Rodger "Dean" Bennett


1925 - 2020
Rodger "Dean" Bennett Obituary
Rodger "Dean" Bennett
May 25, 1925 – January 3, 2020

Mr. Bennett, 94 years, formerly of Lakeville and Plymouth, is survived by his daughter, Ann (Hugh) Brown of Osceola; son, Bruce (Dixie) Bennett of Mishawaka; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and brother, Maurice (Lynne) Bennett of Lake Placid, Fla.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Palmer Funeral Home, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville.
Friends may visit with the family from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Visit the website of Palmer Funeral Homes for the full obituary.
Published in The Pilot News on Jan. 6, 2020
