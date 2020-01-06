|
|
Rodger "Dean" Bennett
May 25, 1925 – January 3, 2020
Mr. Bennett, 94 years, formerly of Lakeville and Plymouth, is survived by his daughter, Ann (Hugh) Brown of Osceola; son, Bruce (Dixie) Bennett of Mishawaka; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and brother, Maurice (Lynne) Bennett of Lake Placid, Fla.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Palmer Funeral Home, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville.
Friends may visit with the family from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Pilot News on Jan. 6, 2020