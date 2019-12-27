Home

Roger Allen Penrod


1944 - 2019
Roger Allen Penrod Obituary
Roger Allen Penrod
September 4, 1944 - December 26, 2019

Roger Allen Penrod, 75, a lifelong Plymouth resident, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, at home with his family.
He was born in Plymouth to Lee Edward and Mabel (Bennett) Penrod. He joined his five siblings.
Roger was a Union Millwright at General Motors in Fort Wayne, retiring after 26 years. He loved an outdoor life, spending time with family and camping. He loved to work on and collect muscle cars. Roger was a calm gentleman with a strong Christian faith and a jack of all trades and passed that legacy on to his sons.
He is survived by his wife of over 55 years, Shirley Kay (Cox); his son Steve and Colleen Mills Penrod and their children Kyle (Lola) Brock and their children Kambriah, Delilah, and Tyiah, Ty Brock, Steven (Brittany) Penrod and their son Elijah, Teya Penrod, Kim Penrod, William (Jennifer) Penrod and their son James, and Adreonna Penrod; son Brad and Mary Penrod and their children Alex Penrod, Jordann (Jordan) McCartney, Drew Penrod, and Kiara King; Siblings Don (Nicki) Penrod, and Carolyn (the late Roger) Babcock; sister in law Pat Penrod, several nieces, and nephews also survive.
Preceding him in death are his parents, his siblings, Charles (Norma) Penrod, Glen Penrod, and Clara (Charles) Kuespert.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. at Tyner Cemetery with Life Celebrant James Smart.
Condolences may be sent to the family through
www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 28, 2019
