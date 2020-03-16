|
Roger Bittinger
November 9, 1936 - March 13, 2020
Roger Bittinger, 81, passed away on March 13, at 2:58 a.m. at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center-Plymouth.
Roger was born the son of William and Clara A. (Webb) Bittinger on Nov. 9, 1936 in Chicago. He graduated from Revis School in Oakland, Ill. He had been a resident of Bourbon for the past 47 years. On June 3, 1961, He married the love of his life, Diana Kowal. Roger was a retired lab technician from Bomarko, Inc. During his free time, he enjoyed playing on his computer, and playing Solitaire. He loved gardening, but most of all, he loved watching gardening shows.
Roger is survived by his loving wife, Diana, daughters Donna Bittinger Hodges of Bourbon, Doreen (Gene) of South Bend, Dawn Joseph of Plymouth, Dolly (Scott) Lee of Bass Lake, and Darlene Bittinger of Bourbon. A son, Timothy (Tracey) Bittinger of Bourbon also survives. There are 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren who survive. Also surviving are his sister, Joy Clendening of Illinois, and sister-in-law Betty Bittinger of Illinois.
Preceding him in death are his parents, and two brothers, William R. and David H. Bittinger.
Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Roger's family.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, from 5 – 8 p.m.m at the Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, 115 South Main Street, Bourbon. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 17, starting at 11 a.m., also at Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home in Bourbon. Pastor Steven Mischke from Peace Lutheran Church of Granger, will be officiating. Burial will be held at the New Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 17, 2020