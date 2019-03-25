Roger D. Young

June 20, 1960 - March 22, 2019



BREMEN - Roger D. Young, 58, of Bremen, passed away on Friday, March 22, in his home. Roger was born on June 20, 1960, the son of the late Harold C. and Waneta J. (Parcell) Young.

Roger is survived by seven sisters; Donna (Lowell) Price of Plymouth, Carol (Keenan) Wynn of South Bend, Mary Nethercutt of Plymouth, Karen (Roy) Bowling of Plymouth, Nancy Morris of Mishawaka, Jessie (Greg) Whaley of Elkhart and Patty (Ron) Eutsey of Shipshewana and four brothers; Ralph (Mary) Young of LaPaz, Clifford (Jacque) Young of Tippecanoe, Donald Young of LaPaz and Richard Nusbaum of Elkhart. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great and great grand nieces and nephews, whom Roger loved dearly.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Betty Bowling.

He had a heart of gold and enjoyed being outdoors, which included fishing, camping, gardening and woodworking.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 28, in the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Bourbon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations go to the family to help with expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 25, 2019