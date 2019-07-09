Home

Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
300 West Madison Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
(574) 936-2534
Roger J. Haney


1965 - 2019
Roger J. Haney Obituary
Roger J. Haney
April 23, 1965 - July 6, 2019

PLYMOUTH - Roger J. Haney age 54 of Plymouth passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, in the SJRMC Plymouth Campus.
Roger was born on April 23, 1965 in Plymouth to Robert and Geneva (Howard) Haney. He was a member of the football team and graduate of John Glenn High School. Roger enjoyed archery hunting, spending time outdoors and football. He was a long-haul truck driver until his health failed.
Those left to cherish Roger's memory are his brothers Ron and Dawn Haney of Dewey, Ariz. and Robert Haney of South Bend.
Roger is preceded in passing by his parents.
The Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Haney family. According to Roger's wishes there will not be any service at this time.
Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and share memories of Roger with his family at deatonclemensvangilderfh.com
Published in The Pilot News on July 10, 2019
