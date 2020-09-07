1/1
Roger L. Stealy Sr.
1945 - 2020
Roger L. Stealy Sr.
June 12, 1945 - September 3, 2020

Roger L. Stealy, Sr., 75 years old, passed away at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend.
Roger was born on June 12, 1945 in South Bend to the late Earl and Mildred (Frick) Stealy. He has remained a lifelong resident.
On Sept. 24, 1966 in Lakeville, Roger and Susan J. Kane were united in marriage. Susan preceded him in death on Feb. 1, after 53 years of marriage. Roger was the owner and operator of Bi County Service Center in Bremen and Quick Time Racing in Lakeville.
Roger is survived by his two sons, Roger (Whitney) Stealy and Rodney (Kari) Stealy, both of Bremen; five grandchildren, Conner, Alex, Carson, Dawson, and Sadie; sister, Marilyn Creighton of South Bend; and brother, Ron Stealy of South Bend. Roger is also survived by nieces, nephews and extended family.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville. Friends may visit with the family from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Roger L. Stealy may be donated to the charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be offered to the Stealy family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Pilot News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
SEP
8
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Funeral Homes - Lakeville Chapel
601 N Michigan St
Lakeville, IN 46536
(574) 784-3119
September 7, 2020
so sorry for your loss prayers to the family. Probably had known Roger 50 years. I would stop by Bi-County once a week to visit. Sue would be in the office doing paper work. We would get caught up on all the latest news, talk trailers, look at the worst wreck brought in and have good smiles. Good memories. RIP my friend.
Jim Wood, Bonita Sprongs Florida
Friend
