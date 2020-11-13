Ronald C. Bergeron
September 26, 1943 – November 2, 2020
PLYMOUTH- Ronald C. Bergeron, 77, passed away in his Plymouth home, under the loving care of his wife, son and hospice, on Monday November 2, 2020 at 2:35 p.m.
Born September 26, 1943 in South Bend, Indiana Ron was the son of Owen C. and Vera Maxine (Cornwall) Bergeron.
Ron served in the U.S. Navy and was Honorably Discharged in December of 1960.
In Baroda, Michigan, Ronald took as his wife Janice A. Skala on July 25, 1964. And to this union came a son, Rodney. Ron cared very much for his wife and son. He was selfless and giving to anyone in need. He was a proud, prideful, and hardworking man.
The family began in Goshen, Indiana where he ran Goshen Radiator Shop, and then ran the Goshen Motor Inn motel. Ron would work for the Elkhart County Park Department for 10 years, before moving to Warsaw, MO, to run Headwaters Motel for 12 years.
After his retirement Janice and Ron moved to Palmetto, Florida, making many lasting friendships and memories in their 17 years in that area. In 2017, they decided it best to move back to Plymouth to be closer to Rodney and family.
Ron loved being out on his boat and fishing. He enjoyed good food (especially pizza) and good restaurants. It was never unlikely for Ron to load up his car with whomever wanted to join, and just drive. He did find out that Charlevoix, MI was where he loved to travel most locally. And in his car rides, he grew a respect for white birch trees. Janice and he enjoyed nationwide travels, seeing all the beauty of God's creations. Their favorite trip was a cruise to Alaska. He attended Grace Baptist Church in Plymouth, and in the last year, enjoyed bird watching from his back patio.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Janice, and their son, Rodney; grandson, Dalton; and his sisters: Linda (Edward) Danaher, Mary Alice Bybee and Janet Deuel.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rita.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 11- 12 p.m. at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N Michigan Street, Plymouth. Memorial services will follow at 12 with Pastor Matt Elliott officiating.
Family burial will take place at a later date in the Ruggles Cemetery in Baroda, MI.
Memorial contributions can be made to Grace Baptist School- Education Fund, 1830 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, IN 46563 and Heart to Heart Hospice 620 Edison Rd., Suite 122, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
PLEASE NOTE: For your protection, the entire funeral home staff will wear masks. It is mandated that family members and their guests do so as well.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: www.johnson-danielson.com