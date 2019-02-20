Home

Windler Funeral Home
506 E Main St
Fowler, IN 47944
(765) 884-0110
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Windler Funeral Home
506 E Main St
Fowler, IN 47944
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Windler Funeral Home
506 E Main St
Fowler, IN 47944
Ronald Gene Ream Sr. Obituary
Ronald Gene Ream Sr.

FOWLER - Ronald Gene Ream Sr., 75 passed away on Feb. 18.
Ronald was a steel worker whose greatest passion was Indian Artifact collecting, and Artistry.
Ronald is survived by three daughters Ronidona (Missi) Murvin, Jennifer (Gary) Ream Phebus, Tonya Conner; two sons Ronald (Napaporn) Ream Jr., Joseph Ream; three granddaughters Summer (Adam) Cmar, Holly Carter, Kiya Ream; eleven grandsons Nathaniel Carter, Richard Chaney Jr., Eddie (s.Jen) Kerce Jr., Christopher Cichy, Bradley Ream, James Cichy Jr., Tyler Conner, Nick Kerce, Logan Kerce, Jinnawat (Mackey) Muangkot, Brodie Ream and sister Patricia Hinton.
Visitation will be held Feb. 23, at Windler Funeral Home in Fowler, from 10 a.m. to the start of the celebration of life at 12 p.m. and burial will follow.
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 21, 2019
