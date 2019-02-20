|
Ronald Gene Ream Sr.
FOWLER - Ronald Gene Ream Sr., 75 passed away on Feb. 18.
Ronald was a steel worker whose greatest passion was Indian Artifact collecting, and Artistry.
Ronald is survived by three daughters Ronidona (Missi) Murvin, Jennifer (Gary) Ream Phebus, Tonya Conner; two sons Ronald (Napaporn) Ream Jr., Joseph Ream; three granddaughters Summer (Adam) Cmar, Holly Carter, Kiya Ream; eleven grandsons Nathaniel Carter, Richard Chaney Jr., Eddie (s.Jen) Kerce Jr., Christopher Cichy, Bradley Ream, James Cichy Jr., Tyler Conner, Nick Kerce, Logan Kerce, Jinnawat (Mackey) Muangkot, Brodie Ream and sister Patricia Hinton.
Visitation will be held Feb. 23, at Windler Funeral Home in Fowler, from 10 a.m. to the start of the celebration of life at 12 p.m. and burial will follow.
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 21, 2019