KING MEMORIAL HOME
101 North Tucker Street
Mentone, IN 46539
(574) 353-7975
Rosemary Baker


1927 - 2019
Rosemary Baker Obituary
Rosemary Baker
June 4, 1927 - September 2, 2019

Rosemary Baker, 92, formerly of rural Tippecanoe, passed at 1 a.m., Monday, Sept. 2, at Millers Merry Manor of Plymouth.
She was born on June 4, 1927 in Chicago to Clarence G. and Veva M. (Davis) Cotey.
She was married on Jan. 20, 1950 in Mentone, to Don A. Baker, who preceded on Dec. 29, 1999.
She was a homemaker and had worked for area factories.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Mentone. She loved to cook and bake as well as decorating cakes.  She was very fond of making her mints and cream puffs. She also enjoyed reading and always produced a nice garden. 
She is survived by a daughter, Donna and husband Stephen Ringer of Plymouth; son Mark A. Baker of Pensacola, Fla.; grandchild, Stephenie and husband Steve Wilhelm of Argos; great grandchildren Zachariah, Josiah, Jeremiah, Isaiah, Mariah, Nehemiah, Obadiah, and Shaniah Wilhelm.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, June Miller and brother, Leon Cotey.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 6 at King Memorial Home 101 North Tucker Street Mentone, with Pastor Michael Wilhite officiating.
Burial will follow at Harrison Center Cemetery, Etna Green.
Visitation will be from  5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, at King Memorial Home, Mentone.
Memorial contributions can be given to: First Baptist Church of Mentone.
Share a Memory or send an Online Condolence at: www.hartzlerfuneralservices.com
Published in The Pilot News on Sept. 5, 2019
