Roy Lee Gregory
October 17, 1944 - April 11, 2020
PLYMOUTH – Roy Lee Gregory of rural Plymouth, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 11, in his home. He was born on Oct. 17, 1944 in Muhlenberg County, Ky. to Eugene and Floella (Plyler) Gregory, both who precede his death.
Roy lived in the Plymouth area since 1985 coming from Dyersburg, Tenn. and retired from Hoosier Racing Tire in Plymouth. On Oct. 17, 1987 in Plymouth he married the love of his life, Sandra Caudill who also survives. Roy loved anything vintage especially his 1949 Chevy pick-up. In his younger years he also loved hunting and fishing. Most of all he was a loving family man that cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was a caring man that was willing to help anyone. He was truly loved and respected by anyone that knew him.
Roy is survived by his wife Sandy of Plymouth; one son Stacey (Trish) Gregory of Grovertown; one daughter Jennifer (Mark) Allen of Walkerton; four grandchildren Elaine Gregory, Abbey Gregory, Brittany Allen, and Bella Gregory; four great-grandchildren Noah Thompson, Emmie Thompson, Cora Thompson, and Arianna Minter; and five sisters Mary Cathey, Emma Rosenkranz, Dottie Bryan, Betty Winn, and Robbie Garris.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one son Billy.
Private Funeral services will be conducted by the Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel. A public Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date. To leave on line condolences visit rannellsfh.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 16, 2020