Roy Levell Taylor
July 20, 1934 - November 1, 2020
Roy Levell Taylor, 86, residing in Lakeville, IN; passed away in the early morning of Sunday, Nov. 1, in his home, surrounded by his wife of 65 years, and family.
He was born July 20, 1934 in Lapanto, AR to the late John Brantley and Martha Sarah Ann (Smith) Taylor. He was the fourth of seven children. He has lived in this community since 1953, coming from Arkansas.
On July 20, 1955, on his 21st birthday, Roy was united in marriage to Catherine Jewel Smith whom he met at Toasty's Sandwich Shoppe when he worked across the road at Bursley's and Company.
Roy retired in 1998 from the Teamster's Union. He was a truck driver and drove for many different trucking companies, Martin Oil, Roger's Cartage, Preston, and B & B Organics. He owned a trash truck and owned his own trucking business, Taylor's Hauling.
Roy loved singing and playing his guitar when he was younger. He would sing with his twin brother and his brother's wife and entertain people with their great music. After the death of his brother, his three older girls became his singing companions.
He was a member of the Pentecostal Apostolic Church since 1963. God and family were the most important things in his life. His church family became his family.
He is survived by his wife Cathy, and by his children, Brenda (Jerry) Austin, Marie Shoff both of Elkhart, IN; Lana Morris of Florence, AL; Lisa (Kevin) Glover of Argos, IN; John Wesley Taylor of Mishawaka, IN; and Jamie Williams of South Bend, IN; eighteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and one on the way. He is also survived by sister-in-laws, Mary McGriff, Janice Berger, Faith Collari, and Joan Stein, brother-in-laws, Jim Smith, and George (Linda) Smith.
Roy is preceded in death by his son Larry L. Taylor on Nov. 28, 2015, three sisters, Gracie Pendergrass, Verna Lee Coons, and Linda Bulger, and three brothers, twin Troy, Bobby and Eugene Taylor, In-laws, George and Ruth Smith, brother-in-laws, Hershel, Bob, Joel Smith, O.D. Pendergrass and Williams Coons; sister-in-laws, Betty Taylor, Liz, Kathy, Pam and Karen Smith.
Services for Mr. Taylor will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Pentecostal Apostolic Church, 59366 Mayflower Road, South Bend. Rev. Darrell Hale will officiate. Graveside services and burial will follow at Fair Cemetery, North Liberty, IN. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. till 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the Church and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Arrangements for the Taylor family are under the care of the Palmer Funeral Home-Lakeville Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy on behalf of Mr. Taylor may be offered to the American Diabetes Association
P. O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 or the American Heart Association
, Attn: Memorial Tribute Processing Center, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.