Roy Sickman

September 26, 1943 - July 15, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Roy "Pops" Sickman, 75, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, July 15, after a long health battle.

Born in LaPorte to Max and Mary Jane (Hamman) Sickman. Roy was one of eight children, seven boys, and one girl. He married Sandy at the First United Church of Christ in Plymouth on June 26, 1970. Onto the union two children would be born, Marikay and Joey.

Roy grew up working very hard to enjoy the best things in life, his family. He was the proudest father celebrating every success of his children and grandchildren. Always taking a moment to brag about them with everyone he met. Roy never met a stranger and was always welcoming new friendships; he enjoyed his time sharing the word of God and fellowship with everyone he met.

Pops enjoyed mother nature and all of her gifts; he was always outdoors doing something.Tending to his tomato gardens, or his favorite past time fishing. Pops also had a knack for catching turtles, for all the kids and neighbors to see.

Roy left his legacy by teaching those around him. He taught and coached co-ed softball and bowling, as well as fishing, baking, and cooking to the next generation. Pops was also a Race Car Driver, spending many nights on the Plymouth Asphalt Track.

Although his family meant the world to him, Roy's pride came from helping others. He also felt needed when he was helping out his family, neighbors, and soon to be friends. You could always find Roy at a town fish fry or out to breakfast with his bride of 49 years, Sandy.

He is survived by his wife Sandy of Plymouth; his daughter Marikay DeCrow and her husband Terry Scott of Bourbon; his son Joey Sickman of Plymouth; his sister Nancy Kinder of Florida; his granddaughter Kylah and Quinn Brown and their daughter Evelyn Grace; granddaughter Darian Scott and her children Shianne, Ayden, Maya, and Nathan; grandaughter Casey and Dillon Mullen; granddaughter Megan Scott; his canine companion Charlie and his cat Angel; many nieces and nephews, cousins and other family members, friends, and not yet met friends also survive.

He is proceeded in death by his parents Max and Mary Jane; his brothers, Red, Frank, Lowell, Bobby, David, and Duke; and his son-in-law SSG. Justin M. DeCrow who last his life in the Fort Hood tragedy on Nov. 5, 2009.

Friends and not yet friends are encouraged to attend a celebration and remembrance of Pops on July 26, at the Parkside Community Church 225 S. Michigan St. Argos, at 5 p.m. with a time of fellowship and refreshments afterward.

In lieu of flowers donations to the family are appreciated.

Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:

www.johnson-danielson.com Published in The Pilot News on July 19, 2019