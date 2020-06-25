Russ "Coach" TeallFebruary 15, 1948 - June 24, 2020PLYMOUTH - Coach Russ Teall, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening at 10:05 p.m. with his prayerful family at his side.A public visitation and tribute service is being planned following the lifting of restrictions and the July 4th holiday weekend. Details to follow in the coming days.To honor Russ and his teaching/coaching career, a preferred memorial gift may be made to the 'Coach Teall Scholarship Fund' at the Marshall County Community Foundation, 2680 Miller Drive, Suite 120, Plymouth, Ind. 46563 in lieu of flowers.The Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth is assisting with arrangements and notes of memories shared may be sent through the website: