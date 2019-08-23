|
|
Russell L. King
October 20, 1942 – August 22, 2019
PLYMOUTH – Russell L. King, 76, of Plymouth, passed away at 6:10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 20, 1942 in Plymouth, to the late Clarence and Sheba (McIntosh) King.
On April 22, 1967 in Lakeville, he married Maria E. Mom; she survives.
Russell worked at Union North United School Corporation where he worked as an electrician, as well as working in the maintenance department.
Russell was a hard worker. He loved electronics and enjoyed working on radios, TV's, and clocks. He enjoyed helping people in need and he wouldn't charge them for his services.
Surviving is his wife of fifty-two years, Maria E. King of Plymouth; four sons, Russell W. King of Lakeville, David M. King of Elkhart, Chris M. (Sandy) King of Plymouth, Kevin P. (Jennifer) King of Plymouth; seven grandchildren, Nano, Angel, Alexandra, Zachary, Nathan, Ethan and Elizabeth.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Sharon Masterson and Karen White; one brother, Douglas King.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m. at Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Complex, 601 North Michigan Street, Lakeville, with Rev. Jaree Kratzer officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday from 1 p.m. until time of the service.
Burial will follow at Porter Rea Cemetery on the grounds of Potato Creek State Park – North Liberty.
Memorial contributions may be directed to either the Center for Hospice, 112 South Center Street, Plymouth, Ind. 46563, or to the LaVille Athletic Department, 69969 US Highway 31, Lakeville, Ind. 46536.
Online condolences may be directed to the King family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Aug. 24, 2019