We are so very sorry about the loss of your precious mother.
Love,
Ren and Beverly Van Gilder
Ruth Alice Linderman
August 31, 1928 - May 2, 2020
PLYMOUTH - Ruth Alice (Palm) Linderman, 91, of Rochester, (formerly of Plymouth) passed away at 6:49 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, at the Life Care Center in Rochester. She was born on Aug. 31, 1928 in Knox, to Elmer H. and Cora M. (Colby) Palm.
She grew up in Starke County and attended Knox High School. She lived in Alaska for twenty years before moving to Plymouth and was the former owner / operator of Huddle Grill Restaurant in Plymouth. She formerly worked in various restaurants as a waitress and at a nursing home as a nurse's aide. She was an avid traveler.
She is survived by three daughters, Tina McGee of Georgia, Teri Gerrard of Argos, and Toni Everly of Anchorage, Alaska; 11 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren; four brothers, Ralph (Rita) Palm of Knox, Bob Palm of Maui, HI, John (Wilma) Palm of Havasu, AZ, and Elmer Palm Jr. of Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation will take place at Cremation Services of Kosciusko County, 4356 N. St. Rd. 15, Warsaw, Ind. No services are currently planned. Burial will take place at the Culver Masonic Cemetery in Culver, at a later date.
To send condolences to the family in memory of Ruth Linderman, please visit www.cremationserviceskc.com
Published in The Pilot News from May 14 to May 15, 2020.