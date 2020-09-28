Ruth I. MaddalenaApril 19, 1922 - September 27, 2020PLYMOUTH - Lifetime Plymouth resident, Ruth I. Maddalena, 98, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday morning Sept. 27, surrounded by the love of her family.Born April 19, 1922, Ruth was the daughter of Russell and Lula (Stone) Ganshorn. She graduated from Plymouth High School with the class of 1940.On Sept. 16, 1963, Ruth became of wife of Carmine V. "Carl" Maddalena. Their blessed union would grow in love as they raised their four children: Eddie, Carolyn, Michael and Marcia. They would share memories, trips and laughs through their 27 years of marriage before Carl's passing in 1991.Ruth worked for McClure's Shoes, Swearingen's Shoes and Treat's For Her Shop in Plymouth for 40 years. She could always be found with a smile and all glammed up, while helping her customers find the perfect shoe. She enjoyed what she did for a living and made many lifetime friends along the way.She is a lifetime member of Plymouth Wesleyan Church, where she was a member of the Berean's Class that met on Sunday and Wednesday.Ruth is survived by her son, Eddie (Janet) Ousnamer of Ft. Wayne; daughter, Carolyn (James) Skinner of Plymouth; daughter-in-law, Sharon Ousnamer; grandchildren: Kim Vollen, Mike Yates, Mark Miller, Melinda Daugherty, Matthew Miller, Michael Ousnamer, Timothy Ousnamer and Jodi Knepper; and more than 24 great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and her sisters: Mary Large and Jean Wilma both of Plymouth.She was preceded in death by her husband Carl; son Michael Ousnamer; granddaughter Michelle Miller; her parents and siblings: Everett, Betty, Ralph, Harry, Hazel, Raymond and Helen.Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1, 200 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Plymouth Wesleyan Church, 11203 Michigan Road, Plymouth, with Pastors Ed Friberg and Ollie Dongell officiating. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m.Burial will follow in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.Memorial contributions can be made to the Plymouth Wesleyan Church, 11203 Michigan Road, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: