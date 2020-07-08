Ruth ShorterSeptember 24, 1941 - July 4, 2020PLYMOUTH -Ruth Shorter, 78, passed away on July 4, at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis.Born Sept. 24, 1941, in Plymouth, Ruth was the daughter of Charles and Evelena (Howard) Barcus. She graduated from Plymouth High School.On Nov. 11, 1966, Ruth married John R. "Jack" Shorter. They would share many memories in their 47 years of marriage. He would pass on Dec. 22, 2013.Ruth first worked as a cashier at Dave & Rays Grocery Store in Plymouth. She then began to work for JC Penney for over 20 years as a stock room manager, until her retirement. She was a member of the Women of the Moose in Plymouth.Ruth loved being outdoors and tending to her garden. She loved to feed and watch the bird with her grandchildren. After her grandchild, Corbin, was born in 1989, Ruth spent the whole rest of her life taking care of her grandchildren- they were her whole life. Her family loved to drop in for random house visits, and her granddaughter would take her out on surprise date trips. She was truly loved and will be deeply missed.She is survived by three sons, a daughter, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. They are: sons John A. Shorter, Richmond, Virginia, Phillip "Dirk" Shorter of Rochester and Terry L. (Jane) Shorter, Elkhart, Indiana and their son; Brian (Beth) Shorter and children Addison and Riley. Daughter Holli (Steve) Shorter-Pifer of Plymouth and children; Corbin (Blayne), Cameron (Patrick) and son Grant, and Carson. Ruth is also survived by her siblings: Jean Reese, Sharon Kamp and James Barcus, all of Plymouth.Ruth was preceded in death by John, her parents and her siblings: Ed, Betty, Laura, Nancy, Linda, Paul, Sandy and Bob.Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, from 11-1 p.m. at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Life Celebrant James Smart officiating.Burial will follow in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.Memorial contributions can be made to the Children of the Moose, 1225 W. Jefferson Street, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.Condolences may be sent through the website: