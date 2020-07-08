1/1
Ruth Shorter
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Shorter
September 24, 1941 - July 4, 2020

PLYMOUTH -Ruth Shorter, 78, passed away on July 4, at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis.
Born Sept. 24, 1941, in Plymouth, Ruth was the daughter of Charles and Evelena (Howard) Barcus. She graduated from Plymouth High School.
On Nov. 11, 1966, Ruth married John R. "Jack" Shorter. They would share many memories in their 47 years of marriage. He would pass on Dec. 22, 2013.
Ruth first worked as a cashier at Dave & Rays Grocery Store in Plymouth. She then began to work for JC Penney for over 20 years as a stock room manager, until her retirement. She was a member of the Women of the Moose in Plymouth.
Ruth loved being outdoors and tending to her garden. She loved to feed and watch the bird with her grandchildren. After her grandchild, Corbin, was born in 1989, Ruth spent the whole rest of her life taking care of her grandchildren- they were her whole life. Her family loved to drop in for random house visits, and her granddaughter would take her out on surprise date trips. She was truly loved and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by three sons, a daughter, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. They are: sons John A. Shorter, Richmond, Virginia, Phillip "Dirk" Shorter of Rochester and Terry L. (Jane) Shorter, Elkhart, Indiana and their son; Brian (Beth) Shorter and children Addison and Riley. Daughter Holli (Steve) Shorter-Pifer of Plymouth and children; Corbin (Blayne), Cameron (Patrick) and son Grant, and Carson. Ruth is also survived by her siblings: Jean Reese, Sharon Kamp and James Barcus, all of Plymouth.
Ruth was preceded in death by John, her parents and her siblings: Ed, Betty, Laura, Nancy, Linda, Paul, Sandy and Bob.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, from 11-1 p.m. at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Life Celebrant James Smart officiating.
Burial will follow in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Children of the Moose, 1225 W. Jefferson Street, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.
Condolences may be sent through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved