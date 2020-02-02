Home

Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Ruth Wennerstrom


1930 - 2020
Ruth Wennerstrom Obituary
Ruth E Wennerstrom
December 28, 1930 - January 29, 2020

PLYMOUTH - Ruth E. Wennerstrom, 89 and lifetime area resident, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center- Plymouth Campus.
Born Dec. 28, 1930 in Mishawaka, Ruth was the daughter of Marvin and Gertrude (Granger) Glassman. She attended schools in Lieters Ford.
Ruth married Knight L. Wennerstrom on December 2, 1950 in Plymouth, they were classed with 50 years of marriage and two children, Knight II and Linda.
She worked for United Technology, Ball Ban and the Kingsbury Ordinance Plant.
She enjoyed collecting Coke memorabilia, painting of woodworking crafts and going to the casino. She also never knew a stranger.
Ruth was a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bremen and lifetime member of .
She is survived by her son, Knight (Emma) Wennerstrom Jr. of Plymouth and her daughter, Linda (Shawn) O'Keefe of Plymouth; grandchildren: Stephanie O'Keefe, Corey O'Keefe, Knight (Jeanie) Wennerstrom and Sarah Wennerstrom; great-grandchildren: Gauge, Peyton, Alexis and Amelia.
She was preceded by her husband Knight on Nov. 27, 2000; her parents; her sisters, Katherine Lardson and Mary Black, and her brother, Russell Glassman
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, in the funeral home with Rev. Charles Krieg officiating.
Burial to follow at New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.
Memorial contributions can may be made to the Post #6919, 108 E Washington St, Culver, Ind. 46511 or to the #19 at 1205 Middleton Run Rd. Elkhart, Ind. 46516.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 3, 2020
