Sam J. Clemens
August 25, 1934 - March 25, 2020
Sam J. Clemens, 85 of Plymouth, passed away on March 25, at 5:40 p.m. in Hospice House, South Bend.
Sam was born the son of James and Gladys (Wagner) Clemens on Aug. 25, 1934 in Culver. He was a lifelong resident of the area. He proudly served his country during the Korean War from June 20, 1952 until Aug. 19, 1955. Sam was active during that time as part of the United States Navy, and was based in Norfolk, Virginia.
On June 20, 1959. Sam married the love of his life, LouAnn (Bennett) Clemens. He owned his service station in Argos (formerly D. A. Burkett & Sons), formerly Sinclair and ARCO. Sam retired as an auto mechanic after several years of working at his shop. He was a member of the Argos United Methodist Church and a life member of the Argos American Legion. Sam was known for being able to fix anything. He could take something that was in the worst of shape and transform it into a working machine that looked and ran like new. He built stock cars for local tracks; those cars held numerous track records. Even his own cars were modified and fast. Sam was responsible for the yellow 57 Chevy convertible with the red heart #34 on its side, driven by Don Rogan. He also loved hunting and cutting firewood for his shop and kids, hunting mushrooms, antique John Deere tractors, and rebuilding his 1957 Ford retractable. Sam was always service-oriented and had a heart for always helping people. All his children grew to know this trait. He loved playing practical jokes every time he saw the opportunity to do so.
Sam is survived by his loving wife, LouAnn Clemens. Survivors also include his children, Terry (Julie) Clemens of Bourbon, Larry (Mercedes) Clemens of Angola, Cindy (Scott) Campbell of Fort Wayne, LeeRoy (Rachel) Bennett of Argos and Debbie (Tim) Hagan of Denver, Colorado. Grandchildren who survive include Bethany Clemens, Alissa (Michael) Wyrick, Melanie (Josh) Walker, Christopher Clemens, Maria Clemens, Matt Campbell, Bailey (and fiancé Sean Alford) Campbell, Landon Campbell, and Christine Bennett. There are several great-grandchildren who survive, including twins who are on the way. Brother Robert (Phyllis) Reinhold of Culver also survives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Patricia Bennett and his brother Randy Clemens.
Thank you to the staff of Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home for supporting my family during this time.
Due to the current restrictions created by the COVID 19 outbreak, private services for only the family will be held. A celebration of Sam's life will be announced when the situation allows, and all restrictions have been lifted. We wish to thank you for your support and look forward to celebrating Dad's life.
Memorials may be made to Marshall County Hospice and Palliative Care, 112 South Center Street, Plymouth, Ind. 46563, or Argos United Methodist Church, 570 North Michigan Street, Argos, Ind. 46501.
Condolences may be left at deatonclemensfh.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 28, 2020