Samuel Hartle
November 11, 1958 - June 4, 2020
WARSAW - Samuel "Sam" Hartle, age 61, of Warsaw, passed away on Thursday, June 4, at 3:39 p.m. in his residence.
Sam was born November 11, 1958 in Warsaw, to Leland "Lee" and Mary (Miner) Hartle. He was united in marriage to Nancy Mann on Nov. 20, 1994 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
He graduated from Warsaw Community High and attended Manchester College, Manchester. He worked as a Tool Crib Attendant for Depuy Synthese for 40 years. Sam enjoyed playing golf at Rozella Ford and was a member of the Elks Club. He was an avid Notre Dame, Cub, Colts and Pacers Fan. However, his greatest affections were for his family and friends.
Samuel is survived by his wife of 25 years, Nancy Hartle; daughter, Sarah Hartle of South Bend; son, A.J. Hartle of Warsaw; brother, Shane (Lynne) Hartle of Warsaw; parents, Lee and Mary Hartle of Warsaw, and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 8, at the Funeral Chapel with Pastor Glenn Hall officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to: Kosciusko Home Care & Hospice, 1515 Provident Dr., Warsaw, Ind. 46581 or Baker Youth Club, 1401 E. Smith St., Warsaw, Ind. 46580
Published in The Pilot News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.