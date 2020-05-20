Sandra K. Ellinger
1943 - 2020
Sandra K. Ellinger
August 14, 1943 - May 16, 2020

Sandra K. (Sandy) Ellinger, 76, passed away on May 13, at 3:21 p.m. at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka.
Sandy was born the daughter of Clarence and Eleanor (Dillingham) Metheny on Aug. 14, 1943, in Bourbon. She was a lifelong resident of Bourbon. She was a 1961 graduate of Bourbon High School.
On June 14, 1963, Sandy married the love of her life, Dale E. Ellinger; he preceded her in death on December 22, 2016. She worked at the Triton High School cafeteria as a meal server. Sandy had an immense love for her family and grandchildren. She was a faithful member of the Bourbon First United Methodist Church. During her free time, she enjoyed making various crafts, including baskets. She also enjoyed watching the QVC channel and shopping for clothes.
Survivors include her daughter Amy (Ed) Wogoman of Goshen, sons Cory (Renee) Ellinger of Etna Green, and Skyler Ellinger of Knox, and grandchildren Aubrey Wogoman, Peyton, Caleb, and Helen Ellinger, and Aiden Emkow. Sandy's sister, Charlene Palm of Deforest, Wisc., also survives. Preceding her in death are her husband, Dale, and her son, Jeff Ellinger, Feb. 19, 2015.
In honor of Sandy's wishes, cremation services will be provided. The family will have a celebration of Sandy's Life at a later date. This date will be determined after the current restrictions are lifted. Sandy and her husband will be placed on their family site in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Bourbon.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to either the Real Services Bourbon site, 204 North Washington Street, Bourbon, Ind. 46504 or to the Spina Bifida Association of Indiana SBAIN P.O. Box 19814 Indianapolis, Ind. 6219-0814.
Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with assisting Sandy's family with arrangements.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at: www.deatonclemensfh.com

Published in The Pilot News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
