Sandra K. Ellinger

August 14, 1943 - May 13, 2020



Sandra K. (Sandy) Ellinger (76) passed away on May 13 at 3:21 p.m. at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka.

Sandy was born the daughter of Clarence and Eleanor (Dillingham) Metheny on Aug. 14, 1943, in Bourbon. She was a lifelong resident of Bourbon. She was a 1961 graduate of Bourbon High School. On June 14, 1963, Sandy married the love of her life, Dale E. Ellinger; he preceded her in death on Dec. 22, 2016. She worked at the Triton High School cafeteria as a meal server. Sandy had an immense love for her family and grandchildren. She was a faithful member of the Bourbon First United Methodist Church. During her free time, she enjoyed making various crafts, including baskets. She also enjoyed watching the QVC channel and shopping for clothes.

Survivors include her daughter Amy (Ed) Wogoman of Goshen, sons Cory (Renee) Ellinger of Etna Green, and Skyler Ellinger of Knox, and grandchildren Aubrey Wogoman, Peyton, Caleb, and Helen Ellinger, Branson Ellinger, Aiden Emkow and great-grandson Noah Gates. Sandy's sister, Charlene Palm of Deforest, Wisc., also survives. Preceding her in death is her husband, Dale, and her son, Jeff Ellinger (Feb. 19, 2015).

The family will have a grave side service where Sandy and her husband will be placed on their family site, Saturday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Bourbon. Pastor Kenneth Cooke will officiate.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to either the Real Services Bourbon site, 204 North Washington Street, Bourbon, Ind. 46504 or to the Spina Bifida Association of Indiana, SBAIN PO Box 19814 Indianapolis, Ind. 6219-0814.

Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with assisting Sandy's family with arrangements.

