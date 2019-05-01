|
|
Sandra S. (Seese) Wakefield
September 20, 1937 – April 26, 2019
Sandra "Sandy" Wakefield, 81, of Culver, passed away on April 26, at St. Joseph Health System, Mishawaka.
A time of visitation will be held at the Odom Funeral Home, Culver, on Thursday, May 2, from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. EDT. Rev. Mike Cissna will officiate services at the funeral home at 2:30 PM EDT. Burial will follow at Culver Masonic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Sandy's name to the Friends Of the Library in Culver.
Condolences may be sent via the obituary page at www.odomfuneralhome.com.
The Odom Funeral Home, Culver, is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Pilot News on May 1, 2019