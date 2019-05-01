Home

Odom Funeral Home
104 Lakeshore Drive
Culver, IN 46511
574-842-2082
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Odom Funeral Home
104 Lakeshore Drive
Culver, IN 46511
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
2:30 PM
Odom Funeral Home
104 Lakeshore Drive
Culver, IN 46511
Sandra S. (Seese) Wakefield


Sandra S. (Seese) Wakefield Obituary
Sandra S. (Seese) Wakefield
September 20, 1937 – April 26, 2019

Sandra "Sandy" Wakefield, 81, of Culver, passed away on April 26, at St. Joseph Health System, Mishawaka.
A time of visitation will be held at the Odom Funeral Home, Culver, on Thursday, May 2, from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. EDT.  Rev. Mike Cissna will officiate services at the funeral home at 2:30 PM EDT.  Burial will follow at Culver Masonic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Sandy's name to the Friends Of the Library in Culver.
Condolences may be sent via the obituary page at www.odomfuneralhome.com.
The Odom Funeral Home, Culver, is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Pilot News on May 1, 2019
