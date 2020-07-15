Sara-Marie Galbreath
November 27, 1983 - July 10, 2020
Sara-Marie Galbreath age 36 of Sturgis, Mich. passed away Friday, July 10, at her home.
She was born Nov. 27, 1983 in South Bend, daughter of Kenneth and Marta (Lopez de Castilla) Brace.
On April 19, 2003 she married Gregory Galbreath in Plymouth.
Sara resided in Sturgis for the past five years coming from South Bend. She attended Oregon- Davis High School in Hamlet, and graduated through home schooling. She furthered her education at Indiana University South Bend where she earned a Bachelor Degree and later earned a Master's Degree from Michigan State University.
She was an elementary school teacher for six years at the Lakeland School Corporation in LaGrange.
Sara had an artistic gift enjoying painting and making cards and scrapbooking. She had a true love for learning.
She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband: Gregory; her parents: Kenneth and Marta Brace of Koontz Lake; one brother: Walter (Alison) Brace of St. Joseph, father and mother-in-law: Stephen and Deborah Galbreath of Plymouth; brothers-in-law: David (Sheila) Galbreath of Beaver Creek, Ohio and Douglas (Wendy) Galbreath of Topeka, and nieces and nephews: Josiah, Rachel, Aiden, Evan, Faith and Logan.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, Mich. 49091, 269-651-2331. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there are only 10 people allowed in the funeral home at any one time and all visitors and family members are required to wear a mask. Private services will be held at a later date.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Sara's memory consider the educational charity of one's own choice.
The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.