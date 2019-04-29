Sarah E. Coyer

March 27, 2003 – April 24, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Sarah E. Coyer passed away at her home in Plymouth, on Wednesday, April 24, at 10:26 p.m. surrounded by her adoring family.

Sarah was a lifelong Marshall County resident attending Menominee Elementary until her health declined, and she was no longer able to attend. She was born to Daniel and Katherine (Brosmer) Coyer on March 27, 2003.

Sarah loved to spend time at Lake Erie and play with all her buttons. Sarah was a constant joy and always had a smile on her beautiful face.

Those left to mourn her passing are her father Daniel R. Coyer of Plymouth; sister Amanda Wilson of Noblesville; her Grandparents Richard and JoAnn Smith and John and Patty Coyer, all of Plymouth; her aunts, Tracey Clark of Fisher, Susan Barrier of South Bend, Janet Sambo of Plymouth, Debbie Roark of Mishawaka, and Jennifer Connelly of Ft Meyers, Fla.; her Great aunt G. Sandra Gushwa of Mishawaka; and her maternal Grandparents Robert and Beverly Brosmer of Mishawaka. Those also treasuring her memory are special friends Stephanie, Judy, Pat, and Michele and her guardian angels CoCo and Schanel. Many other friends and family members are also left to treasure their memories.

Welcoming her into Heaven is her Mother Katherine Coyer and her cousin Paula Faith Guzzo.

Memorial contributions in Sarah's name can be made to Center for Hospice Care 112 S. Center St. Plymouth Ind. 46563 or to the MLD foundation at 21345 Miles Drive West Linn, Ore. 97068 or MLDfoundation.org

Family and friends will gather on Monday, April 29, from 3 - 6 p.m. in the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St., Plymouth.

Funeral services to celebrate Sarah's life will immediately follow in the funeral home officiated by Colin Seitz. Inurment will take place at New Oak Hill Columbarium.

