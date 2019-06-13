Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fischer Funeral Care & Cremation Services
3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
(678) 514-1000
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
Fischer Funeral Care
3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Pepitone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Raney Pepitone


1980 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sarah Raney Pepitone Obituary
Sarah Raney Pepitone
November 28, 1980 - June 7, 2019

DECATUR, Ga. - Sarah Raney (Ottow) Pepitone of Decatur, Ga. passed away June 7.
  Born to Cecil and Connie Ottow on Nov. 28, 1980. 
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Cecil and Gladys Ottow and Forest and Donnajean Brundige.
  Sarah is survived by husband David Pepitone, parents Cecil and Connie Ottow, brother Nickolas and step grandmother Darlene Brundige. Her mother and father-in-law John and Anne Marie Pepitone and all of her Pepitone family.
  Sarah was a 1999 graduate of Plymouth High School and graduated from Appalachian State University in North Carolina majoring in Child Development.
  She married David Pepitone on Sept. 9, 2017.
  A memorial service will be on June 22, at Fischer Funeral Care, 3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd in Atlanta, Ga.
  In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to PAWS Atlanta, Ga. 5287 Covington Hwy, Decatur, Ga. 30035.
Published in The Pilot News on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fischer Funeral Care & Cremation Services
Download Now