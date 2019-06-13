|
|
Sarah Raney Pepitone
November 28, 1980 - June 7, 2019
DECATUR, Ga. - Sarah Raney (Ottow) Pepitone of Decatur, Ga. passed away June 7.
Born to Cecil and Connie Ottow on Nov. 28, 1980.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Cecil and Gladys Ottow and Forest and Donnajean Brundige.
Sarah is survived by husband David Pepitone, parents Cecil and Connie Ottow, brother Nickolas and step grandmother Darlene Brundige. Her mother and father-in-law John and Anne Marie Pepitone and all of her Pepitone family.
Sarah was a 1999 graduate of Plymouth High School and graduated from Appalachian State University in North Carolina majoring in Child Development.
She married David Pepitone on Sept. 9, 2017.
A memorial service will be on June 22, at Fischer Funeral Care, 3742 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd in Atlanta, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to PAWS Atlanta, Ga. 5287 Covington Hwy, Decatur, Ga. 30035.
Published in The Pilot News on June 14, 2019