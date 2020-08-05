Scott A. Anglin
September 3, 1973 - July 28, 2020
Scott A. Anglin ,46 of Mishawaka (formerly of Bourbon), passed away unexpectedly on July 28, at his home.
Scott, the son of Lee and Sandra (Lawmaster-Disher) Anglin, was born on Sept. 3, 1973 in Bremen. He was a long time resident of Bourbon who more recently lived in Mishawaka, Indiana. He graduated from Triton High School in 1992.
On Feb. 26, 2013, Scott married Tricia Weiss. Scott worked for Slatile Roofing in South Bend, Indiana, where he did sheet roofing. He was also part-owner of Lawmaster Roofing Company in Elkhart until the business sold. During his free time, Scott enjoyed stock car racing, hunting, fishing and Notre Dame football. Scott was a very loving person who never knew a stranger. He was well-known as one of the kindest men a person could ever meet, who would do anything for anyone.
Those left to miss Scott are his wife Tricia of Mishawaka, stepsons Mason and Jace Miller of Mishawaka, his mother Sandra (Glenn) Disher of Bourbon, and brothers Gary (Ann) Anglin and Justin Anglin, both of Bourbon. Preceding Scott in death was his father, Lee Anglin.
In honor of the family's wishes, cremation services will be provided. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, from 4 – 8 p.m. at the Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home in Bourbon.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Scott's family.
