1/1
Scott A. Anglin
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott A. Anglin
September 3, 1973 - July 28, 2020

Scott A. Anglin ,46 of Mishawaka (formerly of Bourbon), passed away unexpectedly on July 28, at his home.
Scott, the son of Lee and Sandra (Lawmaster-Disher) Anglin, was born on Sept. 3, 1973 in Bremen. He was a long time resident of Bourbon who more recently lived in Mishawaka, Indiana. He graduated from Triton High School in 1992.
On Feb. 26, 2013, Scott married Tricia Weiss. Scott worked for Slatile Roofing in South Bend, Indiana, where he did sheet roofing. He was also part-owner of Lawmaster Roofing Company in Elkhart until the business sold. During his free time, Scott enjoyed stock car racing, hunting, fishing and Notre Dame football. Scott was a very loving person who never knew a stranger. He was well-known as one of the kindest men a person could ever meet, who would do anything for anyone. 
Those left to miss Scott are his wife Tricia of Mishawaka, stepsons Mason and Jace Miller of Mishawaka, his mother Sandra (Glenn) Disher of Bourbon, and brothers Gary (Ann) Anglin and Justin Anglin, both of Bourbon. Preceding Scott in death was his father, Lee Anglin. 
In honor of the family's wishes, cremation services will be provided. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, from 4 – 8 p.m. at the Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home in Bourbon. 
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. 
Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Scott's family. 
Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and share memories of Scott with his family at www.deaton-clemensfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home
115 South Main Street
Bourbon, IN 46504
(574) 342-5395
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved