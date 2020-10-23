Sharon L. DickeyAugust 28, 1942 – October 21, 2020Sharon L. Dickey, 78, a lifetime resident of Marshall County passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 21, in Plymouth.She was born to Dora B. and Morris C. Holland on Aug. 28, 1942 in Plymouth.Sharon graduated from West High School, class of 1960.After high school, she went on to marry her high school sweetheart, James "Jim" H. Dickey.They celebrated 25 years of marriage until the sudden death of her beloved husband "Jim."Many people grew to know Sharon when visiting the local restaurant in Culver where she waitressed for many years.Sharon loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren.After moving back to Plymouth, Sharon worked at a local supermarket where she made many new friends and could hear the local gossip.Her favorite thing to do was call her friends and family every day to get the daily scoop and watch soap operas on TV.Sharon loved visiting the convenience store down the road from her home, where she visited almost daily and made lifelong friendships with some who worked there.Sharon is preceded in death by her parents and loving husband.She is survived by her daughter Dawn Dickey-Thomas and her husband Kent, grandchildren; Jamie F. Thomas, Jenna L. Hiatt and husband Nathanael I. Hiatt, son Jeff Dickey and his wife Kimberlie, grandchildren; Kylie M. Pickens and husband Shelby Pickens, Kassie N. Dickey and Kyle Kline, Karlie Dickey, and their mother Shelli Ringer, great grandchildren; Aubrey R. Pickens, Adison N. Pickens, Landon F. J. Pickens.Sharon is also survived by her two brothers Kevin Holland (Sue) and Dave Holland (Cindy),and nieces and nephews.Visitation for Sharon will be held on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth.Funeral Services will then be held on Monday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. with Life Celebrant Jim Smart officiating also at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth. Friends may also call one hour prior to the services on Monday.Interment will take place at New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.Memorials may be directed to the Center for Hospice Care, 112 South Center Street Suite C, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via