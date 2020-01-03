|
Sharon Rae DeGard
May 22, 1951 - December 31, 2019
PLYMOUTH - Sharon R. DeGard, 68, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.
She was born in Plymouth on May 22, 1951 to Raymond and Mildred (Ault) Bradley. Sharon lived in South Bend, Indiana through the age of 19, graduating from James Whitcomb Riley High School in 1971. She then moved to Tennessee, Illinois and back to Plymouth.
She had worked at Pilgrim Manor in Plymouth. A lover of wildlife, Sharon had a fondness of squirrels and wolves.
Sharon is survived by her companion of over 17 years, Christopher Jackson; daughter, Nancy Ellen Pittman; son, Cheyenne Jackson; "adopted children", Paul (Jenn) Williams and Manfred Campbell, Nikki "Piglet"; grandchildren, William Penecost, Harlyne Williams, Harmony Williams; great grandson, Hunter Jackson Penecost; and siblings, Thomas Bradley Sr., Marie (Curtis) Bradley-Jones and step-sister, Sandra (Paul Sr.) Connell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Selena Marie Bradley; son Charles Burgess Jr.; brother, Steven Ault and Richard Bradley; and grandson, Timothy Penecost Jr.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral Services immediately follow in the funeral home at 1 p.m. with James Smart Officiating. She will be laid to rest in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth immediately following.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Sharon's name to the Marshall County Neighborhood Center at 402 W Garro St, Plymouth, Ind.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Jan. 4, 2020