Sharon Swank Fisher

May 24, 1937 - July 11, 2020



Sharon Swank Fisher passed away peacefully on July 11, in Reno, Nev. She was born May 24, 1937, in Bremen, to Roland J. and Billie G. Swank.

Sherry graduated from Bremen High School in 1955 where she was a cheerleader, a baton twirler, and salutatorian of her graduating class. In the mid-60s she moved to Manteca, Calif., and worked for Sharp's Army Depot, while raising her four children. She then moved on and had a successful career with the regional office of the Social Security Administration in Modesto, Calif. and later in the Bay Area and in Sacramento.

Upon retirement in 1994, Sherry and her husband, Marty, moved to Seattle, Wash., where he finished the last few years of his career with Delta Airlines. Then they were off on their big adventure, traveling from coast to coast and border to border in an RV for the next twenty years, making friends and entertaining the other campers with professional-quality karaoke shows. Sherry also taught line dancing at the RV parks where they stayed, and she and Marty together taught ballroom dancing.

Sherry loved to be active and loved having fun. She loved playing board and card games, and occasionally liked a little action at the slot machines, where she was usually quite lucky. She had a beautiful voice and had been a member of several choirs over the years. Sherry loved traveling, and along with seeing most of the United States, had also traveled in Europe and Egypt, and in the Caribbean. But regardless of where she lived, she always came b

ack to her hometown of Bremen for a few weeks in the summer to visit with family and catch up with her former school chums, often bringing along her children and, eventually, their children also. And no matter where she traveled, whether she was riding a camel in Egypt or climbing a mountain in Scotland or playing card games with brand-new friends in the Sonoran Desert of Arizona, she put her whole heart into every moment.

Mae West once said, "You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough." Sherry did it right, and she will be greatly missed by all her friends and family who loved her.

She is survived by her sister, Sheila Sowder (Jimmy) of Silver City, NM; her brothers, John Swank (Katie) and Jeff Swank (Kim) of Bremen; her daughters, Susan Florez (Steve) of Twain Harte, Calif., and Amy Trevino (Steve) of Incline Village, Nev.; her sons, Curt Manges (Mary Ann) of Ione, Calif., and Jan David Manges (Lyn) of Coos Bay, Ore.; 10 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, her infant brother Patrick Swank, her sister Sue Lemler, and brother-in-law Dave Lemler.

A memorial service will be planned for later when traveling once again becomes safe.

