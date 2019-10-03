|
Sherry Ann Harrington
November 29, 1953 - October 2, 2019
Sherry Ann (Hammond) Harrington, 65 of Michigan St., Argos, passed away Oct. 2, at 2 a.m. at her residence where she had been in declining health the past several months. On Nov. 29, 1953 in Rochester, she was born to Herbert and Hazel B. (Craft) Hammond. Sherry had lived most of her life in the Argos community.
On March 27, 1971 in Plymouth, she married Robert "Bob" A. Harrington. Together they have shared the past 48 years with one another.
Sherry was a Housewife/Home Maker and a devoted mother.
Sherry was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ, Argos, and she attended Argos High School.
Sherry is survived by her loving husband, Bob Harrington of Argos; sons, Greg Harrington of Argos, and Joel Harrington of Argos; brothers,Gerrel Hammond and wife Pat of Etna Green, Indiana; Michael Hammond and wife Tresa of Plymouth,Chris Hammond and wife Kathy of Akron; sister, Mary Lois Watson and husband William of Plymouth; sister-in-law, Christine Hammond of Argos; brother-in-law, John Troyer of Argos.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Gary Hammond; and sisters, Thelma Hammond, Patty Geiselman, and Wilma Jean Troyer.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ; 15676 Michigan Road, Argos.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 12 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ with Rev. Lloyd Howard of the Church of Jesus Christ. Burial will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Argos.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: Church of Jesus Christ; 15676 Michigan Road, Argos.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 4, 2019