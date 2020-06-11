Sherry L. GawronskiMarch 28, 1948 - June 9, 2020Sherry L. Gawronski, 72, passed away peacefully at Catherine Kasper Life Center, Donaldson on Tuesday June 9.Sherry was born in Baraboo, Wisc. on March 28, 1948 to Monroe C. and Dawn A. (Stearns) Hein. She graduated Baraboo High School in 1966.On Aug. 12, 1967 Sherry married Jim Gawronski. In 1993, Jim and Sherry made Plymouth their home where she would work at Flexible Technologies formerly known as Duravent as a sewer for 15 years until her retirement in 2014. She loved spending time in her flower garden, knitting, working on jigsaw puzzles and cooking big meals like every day was Thanksgiving. Sherry belonged to the Woman of the Moose Lodge in Plymouth.Sherry is survived by her husband, Jim of Plymouth; her sons, Todd (Marsha) Gawronski of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Troy Gawronkski of Greenville, Wisconsin and Joel (Kristy) Gawronski of Plymouth; daughters, Tammy Gawronski of Wilmette, Illinois, Tiffany (Keith) Davenport of Plymouth and Jody (David) Stewart of Locust Grove, Georgia; sister Cindy DeRusso of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin; grandchildren: Dawn, Devon, Ania, Emily, Hunter, Teagyn, Austin, Amber, Breanna, Quentin, Caleb and Trevor.She was preceded in death by her parents.Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday June 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St, Plymouth. A funeral service will immediately follow with Fr. Craig Borchard officiating.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Marshall County Cancer Association 9739 Sunnyside Drive, Plymouth, Ind. 46563Online condolences can be sent to