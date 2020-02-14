Home

More Obituaries for Shirley Alberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Alberts


1935 - 2020
Shirley A. Alberts Obituary
Shirley A. Alberts
January 10, 1935 - February 14, 2020

Shirley A. Alberts, 85, of 7333 N. Michigan Road, Plymouth,, passed away at 1:08 a.m., Friday, Feb. 14, at Miller's Merry Manor in Plymouth, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.
Born on Jan. 10, 1935 in Marshall County, Shirley was the daughter of Lewis and Lavange (Halt) Schroeder. She graduated from LaPaz High School in 1953. On Aug. 1, 1953, Shirley married Carl A. Alberts, Jr.
While Carl served in the Navy during the Korean War, they lived in San Diego, California. Upon their return to Plymouth, Shirley worked at Schori's Restaurant, the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Office, Stauffer Chemicals, and retired from American Optical in Plymouth.
She is survived by three daughters, Nancy Rife of Winamac, and Linda Gleitz and Crissie (Jan) Garrison of Plymouth. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Hillary (Chris) Pine of Winamac, Adam Rife of Indianapolis, Cory Gleitz of Plymouth, Andrew Gleitz of Columbus, Neb., Cameron Garrison of Lynchburg, Va., Morgan Garrison of Cleveland, Ohio, and Keely Garrison of Fitchburg, Mass.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Dick, John, Earl, Don, Gene, Harlan Schroeder, sister Marian (Schroeder) Cannan, and son-in-law Robert Rife of Winamac.
Visitation will be held on Feb. 17, from 2 – 4 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at 4 p.m. The visitation and funeral will be held at the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street Plymouth. Burial will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m. at New Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the 50 East 91st Street #100, Indianapolis, Ind. 46240.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Shirley's family.
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 15, 2020
