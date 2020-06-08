Shirley Ann Cremeens
April 25, 1936 - June 5, 2020
BREMEN - Shirley Ann Cremeens, 84, formerly of Bremen, ended her earthly journey at 4:35 a.m., Friday, June 5. She had been a resident of Belltower Health & Rehab in Granger. Shirley was born on April 25, 1936 in Delavan, Ill. to the late Roy and Eva (Markham) Cremeens. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by sisters, Alberta Barts and Julia Matchett and her brothers, Ivan, Roy, Jr, Richard and Wendell Cremeens.
Left to cherish Shirley's memory is her niece, Lorrie (Jeff) Peterson of Mishawaka, her great niece, Mallory (Josh) Stillwagon and her great great nephew and niece, Jeremiah and Jaydah Stillwagon, all of South Bend. Her family also included her niece, Kay (Larry) Deacon and nephews, Mike (Tami) Barts, Alan (Teresa) Barts and Tim (Marcia) Barts, all of Bremen.
Shirley will be greatly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Shirley was an employee of Community Hospital of Bremen for 42 years as a nursing assistant and as a central supply technician. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting. Shirley will be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit.
Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Monday, June 8, in Mishler Funeral Home, 2020 St Rd 331, Bremen. A private family service will be held and burial will take place in Bremen Cemetery.
Published in The Pilot News on Jun. 8, 2020.