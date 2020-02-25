|
Shirley L. Hanson
January 22, 1933 - February 21, 2020
PLYMOUTH - Shirley L. Hanson, 87, of Plymouth and formerly of Walkerton, passed away on Friday morning Feb. 21, at her residence.
Shirley was born on Jan. 22, 1933, the youngest of seven to Harvey and Leona (Notestein) Guittar in St. Louis, Missouri.
She graduated from Central High School in St. Louis in 1950. After graduation, she married her high school sweetheart Vernon Harold Hanson on June 30, 1950, and he preceded her in death in March 1995.
She was a homemaker raising four children and at age 33 decided to become more independent and took driving lessons, got her driver's license and worked at the local Target store. She moved to Walkerton, with her husband and four children in 1970.
Shirley loved to plant flowers, mow the yard, decorate the house for all of the holiday's and spend time with her kids, grandkids, and great-grandchildren. Shirley and Vern loved to camp and fish so much they had a several acre pond dug on their property and stocked it with fish for all to enjoy.
Shirley worked in Walkerton at the First Source Bank for many years as a teller and teller manager. She retired in 1998 and shared a great rapport with her customers and especially her co-workers. She enjoyed keeping the atmosphere light and fun with decorations and practical jokes. She was quite the prankster!
She moved to Plymouth in 2008 and became a member of Teegarden 1st Brethren Church where her son in law Rob Keck serves as Pastor.
As time went on and she became ill with multiple physical issues, and she never complained. She was always happy with an unusually positive attitude. Her strength and faith always saw her through. She loved to laugh and she loved to love. As one of her grandchildren recently said, "She just loved us all and so unconditionally."
Surviving are her daughters: Debra Hanson of Plymouth, Rebecca (Donald) Westefer of Lakeville, Suzan (Rob) Keck of Teagarden; son Timothy (Sallie) Hanson of New Carlisle a sister, Leona Johnson of St. Louis, Missouri; nieces, Janet Johnson of St. Louis, Missouri, Joanne Guittar of Old Town, Florida; 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a very special friend and extended daughter, Pam Gouker.
Memorial Services will take place Saturday, Feb. 29, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rob Keck officiating at the Teegarden 1st Brethren Church 16158 1st Road, Walkerton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Teegarden 1st Brethren Church.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 26, 2020