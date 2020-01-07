Home

Sidney E. Anders


1963 - 2020
Sidney E. Anders Obituary
Sidney E. Anders
September 25, 1963 - December 29, 2019

Sidney E. Anders (56), born Sept. 25, 1963, passed away on Dec. 29, 2019 at her home.
Sidney was born in Plymouth, where she was a lifelong resident.
On Aug. 6, 1983, she married the love of her life, Terry Anders. During her free time, Sidney enjoyed crafts, drawing, being outside, gardening, and music – especially guitars and drums.
Sidney is survived by her husband, Terry, and daughter Stephanie (Brian) Frushour. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Jonathan, Jazmyne, Jamie, Justyn and Isabella. Two sisters, Dorrene (William) Wallace of Plymouth, and Lorrene Van Blarcum of Plymouth, survive. Her mother, Doris (Spond) Haines from Plymouth, also survives.
She is preceded in death by her father, Samuel Haines, and three sisters, Starrene Clevenger, Norrene Sullivan, and Kristine Hoppe.
In honor of the family's wishes, there are not plans for funeral services at this time.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the arrangements for Sidney's family.
Memorials may be made to the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Published in The Pilot News on Jan. 7, 2020
