Sivilla Marie Ringle

February 8, 1926 - June 24, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Sivilla Marie (Leffert) Ringle, 93 of 635 Oakhill Ave., Plymouth, passed away on June 24, at 4:25 p.m. at Miller's Merry Manor, Plymouth, where she had been in declining health.

On Feb. 8, 1926 in Deep River, she was born to Andrew Leffert and Nellie (Riddle) Leffert. Marie had lived all of her life in the Argos community.

On April 6, 1947 in Argos, she married Richard E. Ringle and together they shared nearly 57 years with each other before Richard's passing on March 28, 2004.

Marie was a housewife/homemaker and had worked at Hart/Schaffner/Marx in Rochester, Indiana; and Schoonover's Clothing Store, Argos.

She attended Walnut Church of the Brethren, Argos; and Pine Island Methodist Church, Pine Island, Fla. Marie was a graduate of Argos High School with the class of 1944.

Marie is survived by her son, Michael Ringle of Knoxville, Tenn.; and daughter, Cindy Bailey and husband Dennis of Tippecanoe; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sister in-law, Barbara Leffert of Plymouth.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers Austin Leffert, Harry Leffert, and Lester Leffert.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, June 29, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, 208 N. Michigan St., Argos.

Funeral Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Robert E. Rice Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Argos,.

Memorial Contributions can be made to: Walnut Church of the Brethren, 5975 19th Rd., Argos, Ind. 46501. Published in The Pilot News on June 28, 2019