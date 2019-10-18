|
|
Stanley D. Hite
December 14, 1964 - October 15, 2019
Stanley D. Hite, age 54, passed away at home unexpectedly after lengthy medical conditions.
Stanley was born the son of Dale and Alice Laudanskis Hite on Dec. 14, 1964, in Plymouth. As a lifelong resident, he graduated from Plymouth High School in 1983 and operated Hite Lawn Care of Plymouth for many years. Stan's passion was working outside and he took pride in the work he provided. He had many interests including NASCAR racing as a Dale Earnhardt Sr. fan and was also an avid John Wayne enthusiast. He enjoyed being a member over the years of the Elks, Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion, and the Moose Lodge.
Those left with great memories of him include his wife Bridget (Burns) Hite whom he married on Dec. 2, 2006. He was also blessed with four daughters: Morgan Hite (boyfriend T.J. Ousnamer), their daughter, Roxy and sons, Ashon and Carston, Justina Hite (boyfriend Andrew Gleitz), Anna Hite and Shelby Hite along with a son, Cayson Norris, who all reside in Plymouth. Stanley had three sisters: Vickie Hite, Gina (Tim) Howell, Fran (Jerry) Menser; two brothers Vince (Cindy) Hite and Mike (Vicki) Hite, his mother Alice Hite, and mother to their daughters, Chrissy Miller. He had numerous nieces and nephews. Stan was only preceded in death by his father, Dale.
The family welcomes you to share memories and celebrate the life of Stanley, Sunday, Oct. 20, from 1 - 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, Plymouth.
The family asks if you prefer to make a memorial contribution, they would welcome your gifts.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 19, 2019