1/
Stephanie Quinby
1987 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephanie L. Quinby
June 4, 1987 – July 18, 2020

PLYMOUTH – Stephanie L. Quinby, 33, of Plymouth, passed away on Saturday, July 18.
Stephanie was born June 4, 1987 in Landstuhl, Germany. As a child, she loved to travel. In fact, she spent her early years growing up in four countries and three continents before moving to Plymouth in the 5th grade. While attending school in Plymouth, she enjoyed playing basketball, running track, and made the All NLC conference soccer team. After graduating high school, her passion quickly turned to caring for animals.
For many years, Stephanie volunteered and fostered for countless rescues while also working at several veterinary clinics and boarding facilities. She treasured all animals including her beloved Dobermans Peyton and Drake, and her cat Abby. She lived for her friends and family (fur babies included) and embraced every moment with them. Additionally she had a great passion for the open road. Her favorite hobby was having the wind in her hair while traveling on the back of a motorcycle. She truly encompassed living to ride, and riding to live!
Stephanie is survived by her parents Michael and Rita Quinby of Plymouth, Judi Rahe of East New Market, Maryland; Her grandparents Fran and Skip Davidson of Plymouth, and John and Rosemary Rahe of East New Market; brothers Michael Quinby of Ogden, Utah and Brandon Quinby of West Lafayette, sisters Brittany Smolens, and Brooke Douthit of Bridgeville Delaware, niece Haidyn Quinby and nephews Jayden Matthews, and Michael Quinby of Ogden, Utah, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins around the country.
A memory and celebration of life will be held with close friends and family. In lieu of gifts the family request donations be made to the Marshall County Humane Society. 
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via
www.johnson-danielson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
What a tragic loss. Stephanie just boarded our dogs while on vacation with us picking them up Thursday July 9th. You could tell she indeed loved animals. Your family will be in our prayers.
Patricia Oszuscik
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss, Judi. I wish I had gotten to meet Stephanie! I love you my friend and will be praying for all of you during this difficult time. Love, Gina Sturm
Gina Sturm
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved