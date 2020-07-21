Stephanie L. QuinbyJune 4, 1987 – July 18, 2020PLYMOUTH – Stephanie L. Quinby, 33, of Plymouth, passed away on Saturday, July 18.Stephanie was born June 4, 1987 in Landstuhl, Germany. As a child, she loved to travel. In fact, she spent her early years growing up in four countries and three continents before moving to Plymouth in the 5th grade. While attending school in Plymouth, she enjoyed playing basketball, running track, and made the All NLC conference soccer team. After graduating high school, her passion quickly turned to caring for animals.For many years, Stephanie volunteered and fostered for countless rescues while also working at several veterinary clinics and boarding facilities. She treasured all animals including her beloved Dobermans Peyton and Drake, and her cat Abby. She lived for her friends and family (fur babies included) and embraced every moment with them. Additionally she had a great passion for the open road. Her favorite hobby was having the wind in her hair while traveling on the back of a motorcycle. She truly encompassed living to ride, and riding to live!Stephanie is survived by her parents Michael and Rita Quinby of Plymouth, Judi Rahe of East New Market, Maryland; Her grandparents Fran and Skip Davidson of Plymouth, and John and Rosemary Rahe of East New Market; brothers Michael Quinby of Ogden, Utah and Brandon Quinby of West Lafayette, sisters Brittany Smolens, and Brooke Douthit of Bridgeville Delaware, niece Haidyn Quinby and nephews Jayden Matthews, and Michael Quinby of Ogden, Utah, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins around the country.A memory and celebration of life will be held with close friends and family. In lieu of gifts the family request donations be made to the Marshall County Humane Society.Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via