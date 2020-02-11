|
Susan Diane Dickson
August 12, 1953 – February 7, 20209
Susan Diane Dickson, 66, daughter of Leon D. and Doris May (Livinghouse) Dickson, passed away on Feb. 7, at her home in Plymouth.
Susan was born on Aug. 12, 1953 in Plymouth, Indiana, and remained a lifelong resident of Plymouth. She was a 1971 graduate of Laville High School, then went on to earn her bachelor's degree from Goshen College. After college, she became an elementary school teacher in the Plymouth Community School Corporation. During her free time, Susan enjoyed animals (especially cats and dogs) knitting, crafts, dried flowers, and genealogy. She was also a devoted daughter who visited with her mother daily while she was in a nursing home.
Susan is survived by her father Leon D. Dickson, who is currently residing near her brother in Bloomington. Also surviving are her sister Patti Dickson from Marion, and her brother David (Sharon) Dickson from Bloomington, Indiana.
She is preceded in death by her mother.
The family will be holding a private graveside service at the New Oak Hill Cemetery, with Pastor Kristin Harp presiding.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Susan's family during this time.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Marshall County Humane Society P.O. Box 22, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 11, 2020