Susan J. Stealy
June 20, 1947 – February 1, 2020
LAKEVILLE – Susan J. Stealy, 72, of Lakeville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, at her residence.
She was born June 20, 1947 in St. Joseph County, to the late Glen and Arlene (Smith) Kane.
After graduating from Lakeville High School in 1965, Susan went on to married Roger L. Stealy on September 24, 1966 in Lakeville, and he survives.
Susan and Roger owned and operated Bi County in Bremen and Quick Time Racing in Lakeville.
Susan enjoyed line dancing, sewing and painting.
Surviving with her husband, Roger, are their two sons, Roger (Whitney) Stealy of Bremen, Rodney (Kari) Stealy of Bremen; mother, Arlene Kane of Lakeville; five grandchildren, Connor, Alex, Carson, Dawson and Sadie. Also surviving are her siblings, Joe (Brenda) Kane of Lakeville, Sally (Terry) Gerstbaur of Plymouth, Cindy (Brent) Reese of Washington, and Bill (Kathy) Kane of Lakeville.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Services will be at 12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 North Michigan Street, Lakeville, with Pastor Ben Webb officiating.
Friends may visit with the family from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the , 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, Ind. 46545.
Online condolences may be sent to the Stealy family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 4, 2020